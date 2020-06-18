Happy birthday for June 19: Take the initiative. Forge into the future with optimism and enthusiasm. Your numbers are 4, 16, 21, 24, 32, 39, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): What you find out from someone you have worked alongside in the past will help you decide your future and how best to proceed. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at what’s possible, and put your energy where it will count the most. Don’t limit what you can do. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take one day at a time, and stay focused on whatever will bring the highest return. Don’t depend or rely on someone to do things the way you want. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t fall for a scam. Listen to the voice of reason when you receive an offer or warning from someone unfamiliar. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take pride in what you do for others. Don’t make a big splash; it’s what you do behind the scenes that will have the biggest impact. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refrain from revealing information prematurely, given the restrictive circumstances. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll stand out for your efficiency. Whether it’s a domestic or work-related responsibility, the way you handle situations will reflect the accolades you receive for your expertise. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your experience, knowledge and skills will help you bring about positive change. Handle others with courtesy. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more effort into meaningful relationships. Spend more face time with someone you love. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Taking a cautious approach to the way you confront people who are not following the rules will help you avoid ending up in an unsavory situation. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take advantage of the alone time you have. Put together a routine that is sure to get you in shape and looking your best. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your distance, abide by the rules and avoid getting into a predicament. HH
