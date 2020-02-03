Happy birthday for Feb. 4: Change what’s necessary. Be willing to walk away from people who don’t share your views and situations that do not fit into your plans. Your numbers are 3, 14, 21, 26, 32, 44, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make a constructive change that improves your outlook. Participate in an event or start a hobby that brings you in contact with people who can enrich your life. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Practicality will be necessary when dealing with career or financial prospects. Refrain from investing in someone other than yourself. Focus on what you are doing. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll get the wrong impression about someone if you make assumptions or act in haste. Choose to respond with affection and kindness instead of criticism. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Concentrating on home, money and following your path will keep you out of trouble. Don’t let everyone in on your secrets. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take part in what’s going on in your community, and it will broaden your perspective regarding new possibilities. Offer leadership, and take on the position with vigor and determination. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your thoughts to yourself. Some opposition will surface if you are too demanding. Interfering or meddling in situations that you know little about will be a waste of time. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Interact with people who know more than you. Traveling or participating in meetings will lead to new friendships, possible job opportunities and knowledge that will help you get ahead. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Handle money matters with care. Make sure you have the funds before making a big-ticket purchase. An outstanding bill will leave you short of cash. Someone you trust will offer you sound advice. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Small but essential problems will surface. Be careful when dealing with others, or you will end up involved in a debate. Expect to receive complaints; compassion and patience will be required. Personal challenges will build character. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Getting along with others will be the key to getting things done on time. You’ll attract attention if you include everyone in your plans. Your confidence will give you the edge you need to lead others. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Brainstorming with a friend will lead to emotional issues. Take care of your own needs if a situation spins out of control. Do something that will be relaxing and help you put your life in perspective. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Proceed with caution, especially if you have to work alongside others. You will face problems with a loved one if you complain or are too demanding. Costly changes or purchases will not bring good results. Choose love over discord. HH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.