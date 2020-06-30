Happy birthday for July 1: It’s time to take a step forward. A change will turn out to be the best thing that ever happened to you. Your numbers are 7, 15, 23, 29, 35, 38, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take physical action, and you will excel. The less time spend worrying about something you have no control over and the more you do to make a difference and improve your life, the better. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be pulled in different directions. Look at your options; you’ll recognize that they aren’t all equal. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dig in and get things done. Don’t stop to chat or let others lead you astray. Stay on course, and when you reach your objective, you will feel good about what you accomplish. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use social media to express yourself. Marketing what you have to offer will provide tremendous insight into the possibilities that are available to you. A change will turn out better than anticipated. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Following someone who is pressuring or tempting you to get involved in something that is questionable won’t help you get where you want to go. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may crave change, but pick and choose carefully. Learn all you can about what’s entailed before you decide to get involved in something that might jeopardize your income. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Distance yourself from demanding people. Indulge in something that will bring about personal growth, better health and less daily trauma and interference. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go to the experts and gather information that will help you bring about the changes you desire. Plan ahead, and take care of any details that may block you from following through. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Check your options, and discard anything that isn’t reasonable. Concentrate on what you want and know will work. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider the changes you can make that will improve your surroundings, and make them conducive to what it is you want to achieve. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a chance, and follow through with something you long for. Spending time with family or your lover will encourage positive changes. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put your time and effort into unique ways to bring about positive change. HHHHH
