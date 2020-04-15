Happy birthday for April 16: Don’t settle for less when you can have so much more. Expand your interests, and explore what life has to offer. Take a step forward using all your skills and experience to reach the next level. Your numbers are 8, 13, 24, 26, 32, 36, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): What you offer others will help you get what you want in return. Call in favors, and dedicate more time to reaching your goal. Say what’s on your mind, and follow through with your plans. Romance is on the rise. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A move or change may tempt you, but stay put and take care of unfinished business before jumping into something new. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take pride in what you do. Hard work will make you feel good as well as raise interest in what you have to offer. You can make personal gains and useful connections. Speak up, and press forward with confidence. Romance is featured. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep the past where it belongs. Loss, anger and being upset will not help you reach your goal, but an innovative approach coupled with the willingness to adapt to the changes taking place will encourage a positive outcome. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to the truth, or your reputation will be jeopardized. Don’t give in to someone putting pressure on you to make a move. Bide your time, look over your options and sit tight until you feel comfortable with an offer you receive. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Push for what you want, but don’t force others to take part. Don’t be fooled by someone who makes a big splash but never follows through. Make a change based on what’s right for you, not someone else. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use intelligence and sophistication to get your way. Your ability to charm your way to the top will help, but make sure you have the goods to honor the promises you make along the way. Keep your plans and your life simple. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You will be emotionally upset if you can’t agree with someone close to you. If you want the freedom to do your own thing, you will have to give others the same in return. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The effort you put into pursuing a better position or making a change that will enhance the way you live or how you handle your money will pay off. Home improvements will add to your comfort and revive a meaningful relationship. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change is useful only if it benefits you. Don’t give in to someone pestering you to do something risky or expensive. Moderation will be the best way to avoid loss and protect your reputation. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Anger and revenge won’t lead to satisfaction. Don’t make a premature decision if you feel uneasy. Stick close to home, pamper yourself and nurture your soul. Follow your heart. Do what will benefit you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Check references before you get involved in something that may not be right for you. Avoid sharing plans that can give someone the upper hand. HHH
