Happy birthday for Jan. 23: Gather information to formulate a plan, but don’t make an impulsive move, regardless of what others do this year. Time is on your side. Your numbers are 6, 17, 22, 27, 30, 37, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep searching, and you will find what you want. Refuse to let anyone discourage you. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take the route that promises the best results. Do research rather than relying on secondhand information. Go the distance if that’s what’s required to get what you want. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may be mesmerized by what someone is doing, but look further and you’ll discover that you are best to put your energy into your ideas, not someone else’s. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t waste time; seize the moment, and use your skills to work for you. Don’t let what others do consume you. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take the initiative to finish what you start. Use your intelligence and experience to outsmart anyone who tries to get in your way. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share with someone you love. Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. Don’t take a risk that could result in hurt feelings. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If someone is looking for answers, reveal what you know. A deal that will advance one of your ideas looks promising. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Traveling, making educational pursuits and participating in discussions with people who have more experience will all lead to an exciting twist of fate. Being active will help alleviate stress. Romance is in the stars. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home and to the people you can trust to offer you sound advice. Put more time and effort into increasing your knowledge. What you discover will help you make better decisions. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get all your information straight and your objectives in place before you make a move. Impulsiveness will result in backtracking to avoid loss. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let the past weigh you down. Look over your options, consider what’s feasible and do whatever it takes to get your plan up and running. Let go of whatever and whoever doesn’t fit into your future. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t lose sight of what you want. Listen to what’s said, but don’t buy in to something that sounds too good to be true. Create an opportunity instead of investing in someone else’s future. HHHH
