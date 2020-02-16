Happy birthday for Feb. 17: Check out all possibilities, but don’t try to take on too much. Your strength will be in using your skills masterfully to make a substantial leap forward. Your numbers are 3, 14, 17, 23, 28, 34, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the initiative to get things done. Look for ways to physically overcome whatever you don’t like about your life. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t wait for someone to do things for you. Whatever you achieve or receive should be your responsibility. Believe in what you have to offer. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Show your competitive side when it comes to personal and professional opportunities. Leave nothing to chance, and play to win. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider a partnership opportunity. Discuss your intentions, share your vision and see who contributes the most. Don’t let fear hold you back. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal improvements and gains are within reach. Straight talk will help you avoid getting mixed up in someone’s business. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pamper yourself. Enjoy what life has to offer. All work and no play will not be an incentive to get ahead. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Too much of anything will lead to uncertainty. Consider what you want, and do your best to make it happen. Your happiness is your responsibility, not someone else’s. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share ideas, and expand your interests, friendships and plans for the future. A unique connection will encourage you to try something new. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Meddlers will slow you down. Be secretive regarding your plans until you have everything in place and are ready to present. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ask, and you shall receive. You don’t have to do everything on your own to prosper. Use what’s already in place, then add your fingerprint. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for alternatives when faced with a setback. Using your intellect and your imagination will help gain ground. Do what comes naturally, and you will find it easier to get ahead. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be open to new ideas, people and unfamiliar places. Consider the risk in any situation you take on, and make decisions that will not compromise your integrity. HH
