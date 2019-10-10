Happy birthday for Oct. 11: You have more options than you realize, but first you need to tidy up unfinished business. Get down to the nitty-gritty, and deal with emotional, financial and health issues first. Your numbers are 3, 10, 14, 21, 23, 30, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the safe route when dealing with superiors. Listen carefully, and develop a good rapport with whomever can influence your next career move, purchase or personal decision. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Speak up, offer suggestions and look for unique ways to expand your knowledge and use your skills. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotional confusion will surface due to mixed messages someone sends you. When in doubt, ask questions. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): The plan should be to have fun, enjoy what you do and spend more time with the people who bring out the best in you. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Just do what you have to do, and get on with it. If you take time to argue with someone, you will accomplish little. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let your imagination wander, and you’ll come up with an innovative idea that can help improve your relationship with someone special. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your skills for something that will encourage you to make extra cash launching a home-based business. Romance is heightened. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Now is not the time to take a break. If you put your skills and imagination to work, you will come up with a plan that will lead to a positive change. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Fraternizing with peers will help you recognize what’s real and what’s not. If you brag or exaggerate, you will leave yourself open for criticism. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change is heading your way. Embrace what’s coming instead of worrying about it or trying to avoid participating. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If someone uses fancy words to confuse or mislead you, back away. Do your research and discover the truth before you take action. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take stock of what you have, what you want to discard and what you want to use moving forward. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.