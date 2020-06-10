Happy birthday for June 11: Slow down and do things right the first time. Your numbers are 8, 13, 20, 26, 31, 35, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let the changes others adhere to daunt you. Keep looking and moving forward, and you will reach your destination of choice. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at your options. Someone you have worked with will offer you an alternative that can help you change your focus. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take time to do something that makes you feel good. Update your appearance, pick up a new hobby or pursue a fitness challenge. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Embrace new beginnings. Be creative in the way you take care of your everyday chores and responsibilities. Your approach to life will open doors. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Rethink how you spend your cash. Don’t let anyone tempt you with something that can affect your reputation or cause personal problems with someone you love. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Control your thoughts and emotions, and keep your response steady. Bring about the change you want to happen by offering a reasonable plan of attack to any situation that needs fixing. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A physical effort will be required if you want to get things done your way. Someone will exaggerate a situation to make you look bad. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your ideas in motion. A passionate approach to whatever you decide to do will make a difference to someone who can influence your future. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t share too much with too many. If you embellish, you will not be able to live up to your word. Stick to the truth. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change to the way or where you live will be energizing. Concentrate on using the past and present to create a future filled with life and prosperity. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at the human aspect of a situation, and you’ll find an innovative way to make positive adjustments. A change you make will spark your imagination and lead to a healthier life. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be eager to make a change, but before you do, consider who will be affected by the decisions you make. A discussion beforehand will lead to fair compensation. HHH
