Happy birthday for Feb. 20: Size up situations, and make whatever move you feel will benefit you most. Dump unnecessary baggage, and you’ll have the freedom to take advantage of whatever comes your way. Your numbers are 2, 8, 14, 21, 25, 34, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t wait for something to go wrong. Be counterintuitive and active, and make adjustments that will help lighten any problem you can foresee. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t get upset when you should get moving. Embrace change and challenges openly, and you will gain experience as well as achievements. Traveling is favored. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t play with the devil. Avoid getting involved in tempting offers that sound too good to be true. Do your own thing, and avoid being taken advantage of by someone who is out for his or her gain. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make adjustments to your personal or professional contracts. Tie up loose ends, and make a point to take better care of your health. An opportunity is heading down the pipeline. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let’s get physical. Take pride in the way you look, how you feel and the way you handle meaningful relationships. Don’t worry about what others are doing. Stick to what you know works best for you. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Everything will fall into place if you follow your heart and your basic instincts. A change you want to make will give you more freedom to work on an idea you want to pursue. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Work alone. Refuse to let anyone interfere in your business or put pressure on you to do something you don’t want to do. Deception is apparent. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do things your way. Your uniqueness is what makes you so special. You can accomplish plenty if you follow your intuition and use your intelligence to reach your goal. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay attention to what and who are important to you. Don’t let someone cause doubt or uncertainty between you and someone you love. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Say what’s on your mind, and you will get your way. Your determination and perception will help you reach your goal. Now is not the time to sit back when there is no potential to gain ground. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Participating in causes you care about will lead to exciting people, plans and new beginnings. Personal improvements are favored, and romance will give you an added boost. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Wheel and deal. Keep your life mysterious, and focus on professional gain. A humanitarian outlook will win acceptance. Think big. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.