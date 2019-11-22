Happy birthday for Nov. 23: If you want to help, make sure your efforts are not being wasted on people or projects that are undeserving. Your numbers are 2, 12, 16, 25, 32, 43, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stop making excuses, and follow through with your plans. Review what you have accomplished, and figure out your trouble areas. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stand up for your beliefs, and make it clear what you want to happen. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today is about taking action. Words won’t be necessary if you follow through with your plans and live up to your promises. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take time to pamper, relax and rejuvenate. Ease emotional stress, and distance yourself from situations that are full of drama. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t push your luck with business or personal partners. Romance is encouraged. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention to detail, and offer your thoughts in a concise matter to avoid a misunderstanding. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Visiting places that you used to frequent will give you a chance to connect with people you miss. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Before you take a chance or risk a loss, look at the fine print and the logistics behind the proposed plan. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can change your life, but first consider your motives. Romance is on the rise. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Separate what’s doable and what isn’t. A change can be beneficial if it’s executed properly. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The uncertainty that arises when dealing with a friend or relative should be a warning sign to rethink what you are going to do next. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change in the way you handle your cash or personal matters will be to your benefit. HHH
