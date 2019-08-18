Happy birthday for Aug. 19: Personal gains are within reach. Your numbers are 6, 17, 23, 26, 36, 40, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Trust in what you know and the skills you have mastered to help you get ahead. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make necessary changes. If you are too quick to make a move, you’ll end up wishing you hadn’t. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for the good in everyone and everything, but don’t be gullible if someone tries to take advantage of you. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be a friendly observer. Don’t make a fuss or let your emotions interfere with what you need to accomplish. Let others come to you. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take your time and adjust to changes with a positive attitude. Protect your reputation, position and personal finances. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The changes you bring about will have long-term effects that will improve your life. Stop letting others take advantage of you, and start living life your way. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The suggestions made will help you deal with a situation that needs addressing at home or with a joint venture you are questioning. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t give in to persuasive people who are using emotional tactics to convince you to make changes that aren’t necessary or to your benefit. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make whatever changes are required to improve your standard of living or emotional comfort. Romance will improve your state of mind. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay focused until you have put the changes in place that will make you feel less stressed and more in control of your life. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Nurture meaningful relationships, and take physical action if it will help ward off a situation that has been hanging over your head. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Revisiting what’s happened in the past and the dreams you once had will help you put your life in perspective and your goals into play. HHH
