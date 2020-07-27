Happy birthday for July 28: Take the initiative, and follow through with your plans. Refuse to let emotions stand between you and what’s right. Your numbers are 3, 10, 16, 21, 29, 35, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for a unique way to save money. A change may seem out of reach, but when you crunch the numbers and look at the long-term savings, you’ll revisit the idea. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider what you want, and make it happen. A partnership with someone who shares your interests and beliefs will step up and bear half the brunt. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let the changes going on around you throw you off guard. Keep moving at a consistent pace, and you will overcome any setbacks you encounter along the way. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t give up on your dreams. Take the initiative, and do something to activate what you want to achieve. Be the one to step up and follow through. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An incident will leave you on shaky ground with someone you live or work alongside. Be consistent, stick to the truth and follow your heart. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you aren’t happy, it’s up to you to make the changes necessary. Take control of your life, say what’s on your mind and refuse to let anyone stand between you and the dreams you want to achieve. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Trust in your skills, intelligence and beliefs. If someone tries to push you in a direction that isn’t right for you, recognize what you have to do. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look at the possibilities, and do whatever works best for you. Concentrate on what makes you happy. Let go of the past. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let the compliments you receive lead you down a dangerous path. Stick to the rules, focus on what’s important and gravitate to the people you know you can trust. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Leave nothing to chance. Make the necessary changes to ensure your plans unfold without a hitch. Reach out to someone you have worked with previously. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t take a risk. Iron out any problems before you begin something. Knowing what you are up against will be half the battle; the other half will be letting go of what’s not working for you anymore. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Talks will lead to positive change. Use connections to enlighten you about changes in your community or the industry in which you work. HHHHH
