Happy birthday for July 15: Share your emotions, discuss your intentions and clear up matters that have been plaguing you for a long time. It’s up to you to take the initiative if you want to see a change take place. Your numbers are 3, 12, 19, 23, 28, 33, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): The past can teach you plenty if you mull over experiences similar to something you are facing today. Caution is in your best interest when dealing with someone who is asking for too much. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A slight change will make a big difference. Don’t let stubbornness stand between you and what you want. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more effort into the way you look and feel. Good health is fundamental if you intend to do well throughout your life. Check out a physical activity that interests you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Speak up, and positive changes will result. Sharing emotions isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s an indication you are passionate about something you want to pursue. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Last-minute change will disrupt your day if you don’t have a backup plan. When making a decision, listen to your heart. Be the leader, not the one taking orders. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll be encouraged to make a change. Consider what’s entailed and how best to maneuver your way from one situation to another. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll shine if you put your best foot forward and market what you do best. A little charm will help you convince others to believe in what you have to offer. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn as you go, ask questions, formulate plans and interact with the people who can help you get ahead. You’ll be given inside information if you are willing to make minor adjustments to your plans. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An aggressive plan to improve your domestic situation will help you be more productive. Figure out how much it will cost, and start to organize the best way to enhance your environment. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider the pros and cons regarding altering the way you live. Make sure you are on the same page as someone you hold near and dear. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t get trapped in someone’s emotional situation. Spend more time making sure your personal life is in order. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Lock on to what’s trending, and you’ll find a way to put your skills to good use. Speak on your behalf. HHHH
