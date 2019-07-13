Happy birthday for July 14: Keep moving forward, regardless of what others do. Your numbers are 3, 12, 18, 24, 35, 39, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participation will keep you mentally and emotionally sharp. A day trip will be informative. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll find it challenging to stick to a routine. Your desire for change should not turn into a costly venture. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use intelligence when making a decision that can influence how or where you live. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make arrangements with someone who enjoys the same things you do. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t change your plans, regardless of what others do. Choose intelligence over aggressive action. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Attend an event that interests you. Don’t let someone’s beliefs upset you. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Say what’s on your mind. You can’t let someone walk all over you. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your actions will count. Be strategic in the things you do and the way you treat others. Romance is encouraged. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think big, but practice moderation and discipline. Be smart when handling your personal finances. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your feelings, and make plans with someone you love. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Formulate your ideas and plans, but use your intelligence when it comes to affordability. Taking the time to find out what’s possible and what isn’t will save you a lot of frustration and potential loss. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get involved in an event or campaign that will lead to extraordinary connections. HHHH
