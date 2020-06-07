Happy birthday for June 8: Revisit how you want to structure your life as you move forward. Your numbers are 2, 8, 17, 21, 26, 34, 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Rely on your ability to take hold of a situation and turn it into something advantageous. Don’t sit back and wait. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An opportunity will grab your attention. Do whatever it takes to learn and to apply your skills to fit the qualifications necessary to up your game. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Push harder for what you want. Pursuing the necessary research will encourage you to take on something that excites you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for alternative ways to solve a work-related problem. Modify how you have handled matters in the past to fit trends. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make an unnecessary change. Work with what you already have, and you will save money and get things done on time. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A steady pace will help you bypass an argumentative situation. Stick to what you know and do best, and don’t let anyone bait you into sharing your personal opinions. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more effort into honing your skills and making sure that you are presenting who you are and what you can do in the best way possible. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use experience and your intuition to help you make the right decision. Don’t feel you have to contribute money to something that eludes you. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Confusion will set in if you are gullible or make premature assumptions about someone. Take the time to find out exactly what’s going on before you say something you will regret. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think matters through, and put your plans in motion. A positive change at home will add to your comfort and convenience. Handle situations with peers and partners intelligently, and you will get your way. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An adjustment at home will make a difference to how well you take care of yourself physically and emotionally. Don’t give in to someone pressuring you to make a change. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Diversify, and you will find a unique way to use your skills and talents to get things done on time. Someone will be jealous of your accomplishments and the attention you receive. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.