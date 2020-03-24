Happy birthday for March 25: Sensitive issues will surface this year, leaving you no choice but to address them and carry on with your life. Change is within reach, but it will require effort on your part if you want to have a say in the outcome. Your numbers are 4, 17, 21, 27, 32, 35, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let situations spin out of control. Size up what’s going on, consider your options and proceed with caution. If you act in haste, you will make a costly mistake. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Size up situations quickly, and avoid resistance. Consider what you can do to improve your life. A personal change will strengthen your relationships with others. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Offer to help others. Your response will lead to an encounter with someone who can shed light on a personal situation you face. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t wait; make a decision. Finish what you start before you take on something new, and you will find it easier to move forward. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Before you head down that path, consider what you want and how to go about getting it without looking bad. Strive for equality, making stable connections and being productive, and you’ll project a positive image. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Think twice before you get involved in someone’s pursuit. Spend time with someone you love, and you’ll find it easier to put your professional life in perspective. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend time on self-improvement and honing your skills. Confidence will help you reach your goals, and knowing what you are capable of doing will help you move forward with the finesse required to be successful. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Turn your talent into cash. Modify your space so that it will help you reach your goal. Invest in yourself and what you have to offer. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The changes that take place may not be welcome at first, but once you settle in and work with the adjustments made, you will succeed. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Embrace change, and make it work. Use your intelligence and foresight to create a scenario that will put you in the best position. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Personal aspects of your life will need an adjustment. Make your feelings and your suggestions clear to anyone who may be affected by your plans. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your feelings and reactions to the response respectfully, and you’ll find a positive solution. HHH
