Happy birthday for July 19: You’ve got time, so slow down and don’t let anyone rush you into making a decision this year. Waiting and observing will save you from making an emotional or financial mistake. Your numbers are 3, 11, 23, 25, 31, 34, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get involved in progressive plans that will help you bring about the changes that you feel will benefit you as well as your community. Do your part to make a difference. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share what you have with those you love, but don’t let an outsider take advantage of you. If someone asks for too much, know enough to walk away. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen and learn. The information you receive can help you figure out how best to get ahead professionally as well as personally. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Avoid elaborate temptation. Too much of anything will lead to anxiety and stress. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Choose your battles wisely. Stop worrying about what others do, and start putting energy into pursuits that are going to help you get ahead. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Close any gap you have that may be holding you back or keeping someone from collaborating with you. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Engage in events that motivate you. Keep an open mind, but don’t forgo your way of life for someone else’s. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Travel mentally, physically or spiritually. What you discover will help you realize how you want to live your life. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Too much of anything will turn into a bad thing. Don’t give in to temptation or overspend impulsively. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll begin to see the fruits of your labor. A change will not only benefit you, but also those you love. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ease into whatever you are thinking about doing. If you act on impulse, it will lead to regret. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share only with those you trust. Don’t leave the door open for someone who continually disappoints you. Romance is on the rise. HHH
