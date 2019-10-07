Happy birthday for Oct. 8: Don’t settle for less. Look over prospects, and choose the one you want, not the one you think you deserve. Your numbers are 2, 14, 18, 23, 29, 38, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Open up and experience something new and exciting. Look for the positives in whatever situation you face, and you’ll come up with a way to turn setbacks into advantages. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Just when you get settled, something will change that disrupts the dynamics of the situation. The priority should be stability. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Breathe life in, and learn to enjoy everything you’ve been given. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do your part. Helping others will build character and give you the strength to help yourself. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Treat yourself to something special, or plan to spend time with someone you love. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Seeing is believing. Go directly to the source, and you’ll discover a host of information that can help shape your next move. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t hesitate, even if you are figuring things out as you move forward. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look past any confusion or setbacks you face and toward what you are grateful for. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share your vitality with people who have similar interests or concerns. Romance is encouraged. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Invest in what you want to achieve. Use your connections, knowledge and experience to help put all the pieces in place. Change happens because you take action, not because you daydream. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): How you portray yourself will influence the way you are treated. Look over your personal papers, and make needed updates. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be reasonable, and you will reach your goal. Take a closer look at what you’ve already accomplished, and revise the way you are going to move forward. HHH
