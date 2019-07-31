Happy birthday for Aug. 1: Look at the big picture, your potential and what it is you truly want to achieve this year. Put your plans in motion. Your numbers are 5, 12, 19, 23, 34, 37, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A change made in haste will need a few adjustments. Romance is in the stars. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pick your battles wisely. Don’t expect everyone to side with you or do things your way. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust and believe in yourself. If someone tries to take over, don’t take the bait. Do your own thing and reap the rewards. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be cautious not to spend when it’s unnecessary. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Check out your options, and research any offers made thoroughly. A risk may tempt you, but the stress involved won’t be worthwhile. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A situation at home or with someone you are in a relationship with should be handled realistically. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take the initiative to bring about changes that will improve your environment, surroundings and relationship with others. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Easy does it. You’ll be torn between what you want to do and what’s right. Talk matters through with a trusted friend. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of financial, legal and medical matters personally. If you trust someone else, you will be disappointed. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Not everyone will be happy with the changes you make. Your actions will prompt your friends to reveal who you can trust. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let a partnership develop. Refuse to let an unexpected change disrupt your plans. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your creative imagination take over. The suggestions you make will draw interest. HHH
