Happy birthday for March 22: Take one step at a time. Use reason when it comes to financial, professional and medical matters. Your numbers are 4, 11, 21, 26, 32, 38, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Move forward with an open mind and a willingness to compromise. Show consideration, and be sensitive to what’s going on around you. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t limit what you can do. Speak up and do whatever you can to make a difference. How you reach out to others will make an impression that can influence a relationship. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Recognize what the implications are if you don’t finish what you start. An emotional incident will put you in a compromising position. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Trust what you know and what you are capable of doing. Reach out to those you enjoy being around. Make exciting plans that will bring you closer to someone you love. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Temptation will get the better of you if you are too generous, easygoing or indulgent. Choose wisely if you want to keep your life running smoothly. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will help you see situations differently. Take a day trip, do something inspirational or spend time with someone who brings out the best in you. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Evaluate what’s happening, and size up what and who is being fair. Take care of your responsibilities, but don’t take on chores that don’t belong to you unless you are getting something in return. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Experience something unique. Explore what you want to do as you move on to the next chapter in your life. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your money, secrets and passwords tucked away in a safe place. Don’t let compliments go to your head. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Getting together with people you share history with will brighten your day. Attend a reunion or make unique plans with someone you love. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let anyone hustle you into doing something risky. Fast talk and empty promises are apparent. When in doubt, become an observer. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will have an impact on the way you think, how you respond and the decisions you make. If you want to make improvements, put in the time to finish what you start. HHH
