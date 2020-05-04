Happy birthday for May 5: How you pitch in and help will make a difference that will influence your reputation and ability to advance. Your numbers are 7, 16, 22, 27, 31, 35, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Speak openly, share your feelings and be demonstrative about what you want to do. Romance is on the rise. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Observation will help you make a better decision. Don’t trust someone to contribute while under pressure. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Work hard, play hard and be proud of what you achieve. Personal gain is within reach if you step up and take over. Offer suggestions, but don’t take on someone’s responsibilities. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Try something new or unfamiliar. The experience you gain will help you make changes that will improve your life. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The opposition you face or the changes others are making will leave you questioning whether you are doing the right thing. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn from experience. Information is power, and talking to an expert will point you in the right direction. Take physical action, and do the best job possible. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Making recommendations and physically taking over and doing the work yourself are not the same. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll face issues you should have addressed in the past. Don’t linger over something that is standing in the way of your progress. Make the necessary changes, and keep moving forward. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Adventure, excitement and participation will encourage new beginnings. Don’t let anyone interfere in your personal life or stop you from doing things you enjoy. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The changes you make at home should be well-thought-out and executed personally. Don’t leave sensitive matters in someone else’s hands. Don’t let emotions infiltrate your professional action. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Use your skills to put your ideas in motion. A change at home will be good for the soul and encourage you to plan for the future. Turn a talent you have into a lucrative sideline. Romance is encouraged. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make an effort to use your skills uniquely. Keep up with the times, and adjust to whatever is trending. A responsible attitude, coupled with a desire to make your life better, will bring about positive change. HHH
