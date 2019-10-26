Happy birthday for Oct. 27: Put everything in place before you share your plans. The less interference you encounter, the easier it will be to reach your goal. Your numbers are 3, 10, 16, 24, 33, 39, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep the momentum flowing. Don’t worry about what others do. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A last-minute change of plans someone makes shouldn’t be allowed to ruin your day. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t give in to someone who tends to push you to do something you don’t want to do. Focus on what will make you happy, healthy and wise. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Broaden your scope. Take on a creative challenge, or take time to nurture a relationship that’s important to you. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A steady pace and a disciplined mind will help you bypass anyone who tries to get in your way. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A location you haven’t seen before will spark your imagination. The people you encounter while attending an event will leave a lasting impression on you. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your emotions well-hidden. If someone sees your vulnerability, he or she will take advantage of you. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Uncertainty shouldn’t stand in your way. Look at the choices you have, and pick one. Your intuition will not lead you astray. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put work-related matters aside, and pay closer attention to what’s going on in your backyard. Spending more time with the people closest to you will put your mind at ease. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick close to home. Delays and problems while traveling can be expected. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotions will dictate how you react if you aren’t careful. Refuse to let someone’s pettiness or change of plans cause upset or discord. Choose to do what makes you happy. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A financial gain, settlement or joint venture is favored. Planning something special with someone you love will lead to a stronger bond. HHH
