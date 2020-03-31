Happy birthday for April 1: A little will go a long way this year. Hone your skills, and focus on what matters the most to you. Your numbers are 5, 12, 19, 27, 35, 38, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You may feel targeted. Keep a low profile, take care of your responsibilities and don’t let anyone goad you into a senseless argument. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider your emotional needs, and start to make the changes necessary to ensure your happiness. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Update your skills, knowledge and technological savvy. Refuse to let someone from your past disrupt your plans. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotional indulgence will be your enemy. Stay focused, and expand your knowledge, ideas and plans. Don’t lose sight of your goals. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let an unexpected change lead to an argument. Keep your opinions to yourself until you know all the facts. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your kindness and generosity are admirable, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Listen and make suggestions, but don’t offer handouts. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for the good in whatever situation you face, and you will come out on top. If you overreact, take on too much or let someone bully you, it will lead to discord. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your imagination, be creative and follow your heart. You have so much to gain if you pursue what makes you happy. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay off any personal debts as quickly as possible. Cut your overhead, and start thinking about your future. How you handle matters now will make a difference. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a change at home that will please someone you love or will bring you joy. Love and romance are on the rise, and the way you address personal matters will determine the outcome. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on self-improvement, not trying to change others. Your health and emotional well-being should be priorities. Do what’s best for you instead of trying to please everyone around you. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your thoughts and experience with someone you feel will benefit and offer something in return. A smart investment will pay off if you are patient and disciplined. HHHHH
