Happy birthday for Oct. 12: You’ll find it necessary to be aggressive if you want to stay ahead. Procrastination will not get you to the next level. Your numbers are 5, 18, 23, 26, 32, 37, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Choose the positive path, regardless of what others do or say. An energetic, receptive attitude will encourage others to share information with you. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at the possibilities, and show consistency in the way you respond. If you know what you want, you’ll drum up support. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your connections to get information or assistance. Don’t share personal secrets, or the information will be used against you. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotional matters will mount if you cannot remain calm. Trying to control someone else isn’t going to help you avoid conflict. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend more time on personal growth and learning how you can improve your health and well-being. Getting along with friends and family will help you ward off interference. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Less is more. A lifestyle change will ensure more productive prospects. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t allow problems at home to escalate. Emotions will be difficult to control. Don’t let anger take over. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Talk is cheap, but taking action will send a positive signal. A lifestyle change will help you reflect. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Getting things done will take the pressure off and give you something to celebrate. The objective should be to ease stress, not exacerbate the situation. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to complaints, come up with solutions and make clear what you can and will do. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t pass up an opportunity to make some extra cash or to sell something you no longer use. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Possessions won’t make you happy. Work on personal growth. HHH
