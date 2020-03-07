Happy birthday for March 8: You’ll be sensitive to what’s going on around you. Let your intuition take over and help you make the best decisions. Your numbers are 5, 17, 23, 27, 30, 32, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Help yourself first. Don’t rely on others to come through for you. Look at what you have to do, and get started. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Evaluate your situation, and make adjustments that will improve your life. Don’t ignore an opportunity to raise your standard of living. You deserve a break. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gather knowledge so you can make an informed decision. A change someone wants to make will influence the way you move forward. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make the first move. Take part in something important to you. Consider what you have been working toward, and make an adjustment that will help you get there faster. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a step back to size up whatever situation you face. Don’t feel you have to be a part of someone’s plans. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t rely on secondhand information. If you want things done right, do them yourself. You have plenty to gain by taking charge and showing how reliable and competent you are. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your savvy sophistication to win favors. Get out and socialize with people who have something to offer. Take a closer look at a contract or document that expires soon. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep your guard up, head down and sights on what you want to achieve. A partnership will help bring about the changes you want to take place. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may be in a cheerful mood, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your generosity. Getting together with old friends is favored. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Prepare to make a change. Putting your energy into something that will improve your health, appearance or relationship with someone you love will have lasting benefits. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take a serious look at your life, habits, health and relationships. A heart-to-heart talk with someone you love will help you put your life in perspective. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen, reflect and make a decision. Explore what’s available and how you can use your skills to make improvements. HHH
