Happy birthday for June 6: It’s OK to focus on yourself for a change. If there is something you want to accomplish, get the ball rolling. Your numbers are 5, 11, 20, 26, 34, 41, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Communication will help alleviate misunderstandings. Be direct, and expect the same in return. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An opportunity will intrigue you. Get the facts and look at logistics first. Clear up a pending problem before you start something new. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you do the legwork, a positive change will take place. Discuss plans and intentions with someone you love. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Verify information before passing it along. Emotions will flare up if you mislead someone. Put more energy into creative endeavors. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Shop online for something you’ve been eyeing for a long time. Scope the internet for the best price. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be honest but sensitive about something you don’t like if you want to turn a negative into a positive. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Explore new possibilities. By starting a new course or hobby, you will be able to incorporate what you learn into your routine. Romance is favored. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Broaden your horizon, explore creative opportunities and express your feelings regarding the lifestyle you are living. Compromise will help you get on the same page as someone close to you. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Brace yourself; you’ll encounter an emotional situation if you let someone put demands on you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let uncertainty set in when you should be making a decision and moving forward. Recognize when someone is using emotional tactics to get a rise out of you. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Set a personal goal, and make the necessary changes. Follow your heart and trust in yourself, not someone eager to turn you into a follower. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think twice before you make a move. If you let emotions get in the way, you will end up in an argument. It’s up to you to stop others from using or manipulating you. HH
