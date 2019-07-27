Happy birthday for July 28: Take the initiative to get involved in events that move you emotionally. Live life your way. Your numbers are 5, 17, 22, 24, 32, 36, 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Gravitate toward positive people and projects that will help you maintain and make headway. Personal improvement is encouraged. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take better care of your health, home and happiness. It’s up to you to set standards. Put in the effort in order to reap the rewards. Create opportunities. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you want to improve your life, your surroundings and your relationships with others, get busy putting in the time and effort to make it happen. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Live in the moment, and create the life you want to live. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make decisions based on what you want, not what someone is pushing on you. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If change is required, make the adjustments. Refuse to let an emotional matter slow you down. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Visit someone who brings out the best in you. Activities that are conducive to better health and fitness should be your priorities. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t jump too quickly if someone asks for too much. Get along and be willing to listen, but in the end, offer suggestions, not cash or your time. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t rely on others. What you do should be done by you alone. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Observe what others do or say. If someone overreacts or asks for too much, be fully prepared to decline. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make plans with someone you love. Look forward, not backward. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay out of other people’s business, and refuse to let anyone meddle in your affairs. HH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.