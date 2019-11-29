Happy birthday for Nov. 30: Become the powerhouse you know you can be. Your numbers are 7, 18, 23, 26, 30, 35, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Go over your finances, and make adjustments that will help you save. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Talk over any pressing matters with people who can influence the way you live or what you do for a living. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Share your true feelings and show your emotions when dealing with personal relationships. Being honest will help you resolve any unfinished business. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be imaginative, and you’ll come up with a way to encourage someone you love. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will tip the scale when it comes to relationship problems. Don’t make irrational decisions based on assumptions. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep life simple, affordable and fun. Use your imagination. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The past will come back to haunt you if you left issues unresolved. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change of scenery will be energizing and enlightening. Explore your options. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get involved in something that moves you, and you will realize what you want to be doing with your time. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Just do it. Stop procrastinating, and set your sights on what you want to unfold. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When in doubt, sit tight. Don’t let impulsiveness take over. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Join interest groups that enable you to make a difference. Romance is favored. HHHH
