Happy birthday for Oct. 16: Look for simple pleasures. How you spend your time and money will reflect how well you do this year. Your numbers are 9, 16, 22, 31, 33, 39, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Talk to experts, ask questions and look for new possibilities that will help you move in a more suitable direction. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Industrious ideas will play into your plans as well as your strengths and skills. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Evaluate your current lifestyle and connections. Not all contacts will be equal. Liven things up by participating more. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Delve into something unique. A change will challenge you but also help you discover something that you enjoy and do well. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Change may be going on all around you, but that doesn’t mean it’s right for you. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Think big, but don’t go overboard. Discussing your ideas with experts or people you deem as equals will help you sort out what’s doable and what isn’t. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Share your thoughts and feelings; let others see the sort of change you want to happen. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Words are powerful; use them wisely. Expressing what you want will make a difference to the way someone feels about you. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen carefully, and abide by the rules. Given the chance, someone will mislead you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Lighten up and enjoy life. If you take on too much, you will end up missing out on something you want to do. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Whether you are looking for physical or financial gains, the right attitude and input will help you get what you want. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Draw up agreements, discuss plans and share your ideas. Romance is featured. HHHH
