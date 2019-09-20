Happy birthday for Sept. 21: Make plans that will accommodate your dreams. Your numbers are 7, 11, 19, 28, 32, 39, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t share your plans until you have everything in place. Keep personal information a secret, and expand your knowledge to protect against outside interference. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t stew over something you cannot change. Be optimistic, and pull the positive out of whatever situation you face. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of your needs and the needs of those you love. Recognize who is on your team and who isn’t. Family dynamics will be tested, but in the end, you will know where you stand and who you can count on. HHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Letting go isn’t easy, but sometimes it’s necessary. Believe in yourself and your ability to get things done and proceed. Your stamina and determination will help you overcome any obstacle. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look inward. Emotional or spiritual growth should be your target. Getting in touch with your feelings will give you a better sense of who you are and what you want. Focus on positive change, romance and personal happiness. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Scan your current situation to discover what’s missing in your life. Stop what no longer works for you. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Work hard to restore any loss you’ve encountered. Don’t let anyone handle your affairs. Focus on meaningful relationships, and make your intentions clear. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Something or someone you encounter will have an impact on the way you move forward. Put a plan in place, and stick to it. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more thought into personal or physical improvements. Taking better care of your health or updating your appearance will make you feel good. HHHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life simple, regardless of what others do. Refuse to let anyone use emotional manipulation to coax you into something you cannot afford or is to your detriment. HH
