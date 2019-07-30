Happy birthday for July 31: Your enthusiasm will help you gain support this year, but before you gather your followers, put the pieces in place that allow you to fulfill the promises you’ve made. Your numbers are 7, 18, 21, 29, 34, 38, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen carefully, and mull over your options before you make a decision. Romance will enrich your life. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Indecisiveness will be as much of a problem as acting in haste. Protect against loss. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Think big, but when it comes to following through, set and stick to a budget. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your imagination lead the way. Whatever you decide to take on, give it your personal touch. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Play to win, and don’t stop because someone makes other plans. Do your own thing, and make what you do count. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use your imagination, and you will come up with solutions that will improve your life and the good things you are trying to achieve. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Less talk and more action will bring the best results. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let emotions interfere with doing what’s right or best for you. It’s OK to be unique as long as you are practical. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll tend to exaggerate today while trying to convince others to see things your way. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Work quietly behind the scenes until you are satisfied that you have taken care of every detail. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick to the truth, and share only what’s necessary. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Work in unison with like-minded people to achieve what you set out to do. HHH
