Happy birthday for Dec. 13: Relive what’s happened in the past, let go of what you cannot change and move forward. Be disciplined when choosing associates, and spend your money wisely. Protect your possessions and your reputation. Your numbers are 3, 16, 22, 25, 31, 36, 48.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your life simple, your attitude jovial and your relationships amicable. Don’t offer pretenses or trust someone who hasn’t kept his or her word in the past. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Visit an unfamiliar place or do something you’ve never done; it will change the way you live, the people you hang out with or the path you follow. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Verify everything you hear, go directly to the source and don’t decide until you are sure it’s what you want. Someone will tempt and entice you to get involved in something that will benefit him or her more than you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put the drama aside, and focus on being creative. How you do things will make a difference in the way others treat you. A positive attitude will encourage others to follow your lead. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t get angry over petty differences. Instead of ruining your day, make plans that will be fun for you and someone you love. Work with what you have and be fun to be around in order to avoid getting into a senseless spat. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What you do will make a difference. A change you implement will be well-received if you put some thought into what others want and build in incentives to ensure that everything runs smoothly. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be observant, watch the people closest to you, take care of your responsibilities and live up to your promises. How you handle others and what you say to keep the peace will determine what changes take place. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a break, visit someone you enjoy spending time with or do something that makes you happy. Attend a venue that stimulates you emotionally and physically. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You are heading in the right direction. Don’t let anyone cut you off or distract you from finishing what you set out to do. Holding your own will leave anyone who wants to manipulate you at arm’s length. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discuss your thoughts and feelings with someone you love, and make suggestions regarding lifestyle changes you want to make. An affirmative plan that encourages more time for living, laughing and loving will lead to a brighter future. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The time spent will open your eyes to existing problems and trigger some viable solutions that will help your community and give you the incentive to do more for others. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Mix business with pleasure if possible. Getting together for a little festive cheer will give you a chance to discuss an idea you have that can help you advance. HHHHH
