Happy birthday for Jan. 6: Make plans that will bring you closer to the ones you love. Set a plan in motion to improve your living space. Your numbers are 2, 13, 18, 22, 25, 34, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stick to what you do best. Concentrate on getting ahead, doing a good job and playing fair. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A change you make personally will lead to a bigger and better opportunity. Check out your options, and voice your opinions. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dress for the part. Show up ready to do your best, and you will make a good impression. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Progress will require change. Look for opportunities that will enable you to use your creative imagination to make your life and your relationships with others better. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Accept the inevitable, and get on with your day. Put your energy into the projects and people who share your long-term goals. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are overdue for a positive lifestyle change. Look at what’s available, what would make you happy and who you want to involve in your plans. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for alternatives. Spread your wings, and see what’s available. Put greater emphasis on a lifestyle change. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You will get a broader scope of what’s possible if you engage in talks that offer firsthand experience. What you find out will change the way you look at partnerships. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let aggression take over. Channel your energy into something constructive. Refuse to let someone talk you into something that will benefit him or her more than it will you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take good care of meaningful relationships. Go out of your way to make someone you love smile. The payback will be worth whatever it takes to spread joy. A residential move or renovation will improve your lifestyle. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your head down, stay focused and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results you are getting. Question your feelings, your relationships and what you can do to make your life more gratifying. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Do what needs doing without making a fuss or a big deal out of your contribution. You’ll have the biggest and the best impact on others if you stay focused and do your best to make a genuine difference. HHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.