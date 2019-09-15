Happy birthday for Sept. 16: Tidy up loose ends. Your numbers are 2, 16, 20, 23, 37, 39, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): . Do what’s best for you, and don’t look back. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put in the physical work required to accomplish your goal. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can participate without going overboard, promising too much or taking a risk you shouldn’t. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Set your goal, and don’t stop until you finish. HH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Positive input will encourage others to see things your way. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Having a plan in place will give you the incentive to forge ahead. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do what needs to be done. Choose peace and love over discord. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Open up about the way you feel, and progress will be made. Use your imagination, and you’ll find a perfect solution. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t get angry; get moving. Don’t be shy; express what you want and what you are willing to offer. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be prepared to put in the labor required to reach your goal, and eventually others will want to be a part of your plan. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opportunity is heading your way. Be open to suggestions. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Know your boundaries. Hard work will pay off and discourage others from meddling in your affairs. HHH
