Happy birthday for Dec. 29: You’ll get a clearer picture regarding your personal life, health and home as you head into the upcoming year. Signs of change are lurking in the background, giving insight into some of the options you may want to take advantage of this year. Your numbers are 8, 13, 21, 29, 31, 43, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): An innovative plan will help you gain support. The information offered will be a reminder to practice moderation and frugality. Listen to an offer, and consider if you should join forces or do your own thing. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You want to head into next year with as little baggage as possible. Conversations with the people who matter most to you will help resolve any issues you might have or uncertainty that prevails. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You don’t have to stand alone. Reach out to people you care about, and make an agreement to help one another move forward next year. A physical improvement will get you ready to bring in the new year fashionably. Romance is featured. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your energy to work for you. A creative endeavor will change the direction you take. A partnership looks promising and will encourage you to get involved in organizations next year that could benefit from what you have to offer. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take it as a sign to follow the path that excites you the most. The freedom to make decisions that shape prospects positively should be your goal. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s up to you to bring about change. Don’t settle for less. Traveling, talking and exploring new possibilities will lead to unusual people and a chance to do something you’ve always wanted to try. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your life free of complexity and people who give you a hard time. Gravitate toward those offering you unique suggestions, insight and options you hadn’t thought of in the past. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change at home will confuse you. Do your research, look for the best deal and head in a direction that offers the space, security and future you want. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What you discover will help you recognize what you have and what you want. When the grass looks greener on the other side of the fence, take a closer look before you make a move. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take time to adjust to any changes happening around you. Consider the best way to take advantage of inevitable situations, and you’ll find a solution that will result in additional benefits. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Choose your battles wisely. Refuse to let your emotions take over and get you into trouble. Arguments will only make matters worse. Be reasonable, and make your position clear. You’ll be surprised by the result you get. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay focused on what you have to finish before the year comes to a close. Position yourself for success instead of stirring up situations that are based on an assumption. HHH
