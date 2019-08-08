Happy birthday for Aug. 9: Refuse to let others stand in your way. Your numbers are 2, 13, 22, 24, 31, 37, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Plan to have some fun. The information someone offers will help you reclaim something you lost a long time ago. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sit tight. It doesn’t matter what others do. Handle your personal finances and legalities yourself. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You have more options than you realize. Refuse to jump into one scenario without looking at additional choices. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think matters through, and take the path most inviting. A partnership with someone who shares your enthusiasm looks promising. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Socialize, but don’t go overboard. =A physical challenge will be exhilarating and encourage you to be at your very best. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll tend to overreact. Take a moment to go over all the details of a situation before you decide to make a move. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Broaden your horizons by picking up information. Refuse to let anyone bully or take advantage of you. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn from your mistakes when handling people and situations that affect your reputation, status or income. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what you want, check out opportunities and do whatever it takes to position yourself to reach the goal you set. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If someone asks for too much, offer suggestions, but don’t offer anything you don’t feel is fair. A change at home should benefit you. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Jump at any chance to show what you are capable of doing. omance is encouraged and will improve your personal life. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make decisions for the right reason. Refuse to let someone talk you into being extravagant or physically harmful. Intelligence and discipline will help you ward off temptation and people who are terrible influences. HH
