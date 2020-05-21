Happy birthday for May 22: Size up situations, and put a plan in place. Broaden your vision, and embrace any opportunity to try something new and exciting. Your numbers are 3, 15, 22, 27, 30, 36, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Remember people, places and projects; this will help you decide what you want to pursue. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Adapt to what’s going on around you to ease tension, but keep your objective in sight. Don’t let a problematic relationship put a wedge between you and your goals. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Let your thought process play out until you are satisfied. Preparation is vital if you want your expertise to be acknowledged. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Transparency will be required if you want to avoid misunderstandings. Question anyone who appears to be hiding something. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Offer suggestions and share experiences and knowledge, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you. Being humble, gracious and kind is honorable, but not at your own expense. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen to complaints, but recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of you. Your insight and solutions will lead to support that will help you. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll face a learning curve, but with discipline and hard work, it will lead to something worthwhile. Trust your instincts. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You have more options than you realize. Head down a path that requires imagination and talent. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick to the truth, and promise only what’s possible. Expect the people you deal with to withhold important information that’s crucial to making a better decision. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think big, but when it comes time to follow through, don’t go over budget. A last-minute change someone makes will limit your options. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll have the intelligence and the energy to pull off whatever you set out to achieve. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep a low profile, and take care of responsibilities. Use your imagination when solving problems, and you will impress someone close to you. HHHH
