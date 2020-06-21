Happy birthday for June 22: Try something new. Research the possibilities. Consider signing up for an online course that will help put your talents and skills to good use. Your numbers are 5, 19, 22, 28, 30, 37, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Work hard, play hard and live life your way. Refuse to let emotional issues grow out of proportion or cause setbacks. Address issues head-on. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You know the drill. Hop to it, and stay on course. Set high standards and goals. Reach for the stars, and refuse to let anything come between you and what you are trying to achieve. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Everything will fall into place if you take your time, pay attention to detail and proceed with tunnel vision. Don’t let outsiders interfere. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at your options, and consider the best way to use your skills to excel. Financial opportunities look promising and will encourage you to make personal changes. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stand up and be counted. Don’t make changes for the wrong reason or because someone is pressuring you to do so. Proceed with consistency. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A demonstrative approach will help you bring about positive change. Contact people you have worked alongside and trust for advice that will help you reach your goal. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t labor over what you cannot change. Strive to improve your life. Build a daily routine that includes taking better care of yourself. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll pick up information quickly, but before you apply what you hear, verify the facts offered. An opportunity is within reach; if you give an idea, you have a unique spin. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Physical work will be satisfying as well as productive. A chance to make extra cash will open up if you offer something that others want. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People who offer mental stimulation and sensitivity toward something you care about will attract you. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look in the mirror, scour your surroundings and start the task of decluttering and clearing a path to personal and domestic freedom. Commit yourself. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Research before you start something new. Knowing what you are up against and how best to put your ideas into play will make it easier to implement change. Speak up. HHHHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.