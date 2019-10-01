Happy birthday for Oct. 2: Look at the long-distance outcome, not what’s going on at the moment. Your numbers are 8, 14, 18, 29, 34, 38, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Live in the moment. Experience what life has to offer. Look for good deals and people to share with. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may be addicted to change right now, but you’d be wise to keep whatever you apply to your life simple and clear of debt. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be drawn to people who are exciting and adventuresome, but also those who will take advantage of you and lead you into tempting situations. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t trust anyone who is overly friendly or asks too many personal questions. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your emotions out of meaningful discussions. Use your knowledge, experience and intelligence to fight for what you want. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Doing the work yourself using discipline and determination will far exceed what you accomplish trying to get others to do the work for you. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for a peaceful way to spend your day. Refuse to get tangled up in someone else’s melodrama. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Observation will give insight into what others are going to do next. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let anger cast a shadow on what needs to be done. Personal improvements will enhance meaningful relationships. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep busy, and make the most of your day. Change begins within. Do and be your best. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Mull over what you’ve accomplished and what you still have to do. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let an emotional incident take precedence over what needs to be done. HH
