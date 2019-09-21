Happy birthday for Sept. 22: Check off every box before you begin to make changes you’d like to implement. You have more choices than you realize, and you should question anyone trying to persuade you to make a snap decision. Your numbers are 5, 13, 22, 29, 31, 37, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get out of the house and do something you enjoy. A relationship with someone you love will take a positive turn if you make unique plans for two. HH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Respond with compassion when dealing with a close friend, relative or child. Your tone of voice will make a difference in the way others react. Choose your words wisely and offer options, and you’ll gain respect and loyalty. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your enthusiasm will be taken advantage of if you are too willing to accommodate others. Personal improvement should be your priority. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Control situations of an emotional or intimate nature. A challenge will surface if you let an outsider interfere in your personal affairs. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Attending a reunion or family gathering is encouraged. Conversations will be informative and give insight into a topic that interests you. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take part in a challenge that stimulates your imagination. Get involved in activities that you can share with people who bring out the best in you. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll face opposition if you speak your mind. Getting into an argument won’t solve problems, but showing interest, compassion and kindness will. HH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A getaway will give you a chance to reassess your personal situation. Mulling over your options and considering what you want will help you come up with a workable plan. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep a low profile and put your efforts into self-improvement. Doing things that make you look and feel your best is favored as long as you set a strict budget. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Nurture relationships and prospects that are important to you. Planning a fun-filled day with someone you love will bring you closer. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be cautious when it comes to contracts, agreements and spending money on things you don’t need. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Plans can be made that will add to your comfort at home and encourage you to pursue a project. Share your thoughts with someone you enjoy working with. HHHHH
