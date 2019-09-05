Happy birthday for Sept. 6: Stay focused on what’s important. Your numbers are 2, 13, 21, 25, 33, 9, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll gain knowledge if you are observant. A short trip will turn into a learning experience. A positive change is within reach. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may know what you want, but if you leave arrangements to someone who likes to spend, you will end up paying for something you don’t need or want. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Problems will surface if you are too lenient. Trust must be earned, not bought. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stick close to home. Monitor projects that could quickly go over budget. Be ready to take over if someone falters. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to what and who you know. If you trust someone who is unpredictable or takes risks, it will lead to regret. HHHHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Abstain from too much food, drink or anything else, for that matter. A minimalist approach to life and what you spend will lead to contentment instead of stress. HH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set a pace you know you can maintain. Don’t share secrets if you don’t want them revealed. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get together with people who share your concerns, and you’ll be able to make a contribution that will make a difference. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Give only what you can. If someone is asking for too much, know enough to say no. Honesty is the best policy. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put everything in perspective, and do your best to live up to your promises. Question what you are doing to make the world a better place. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stay focused on honoring your promises and making sure others do the same. Realize who is for change and who isn’t before you begin to dismantle your situation. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your involvement in a group or organization will help you bring about changes that may otherwise be difficult on your own. Take note if anyone is taking advantage of you. HH
