Happy birthday for Jan. 17: Stick to your plan, regardless of what others say or do. Maintaining balance, structure and a doable strategy will be necessary if you want to finish this year on top. Your numbers are 9, 16, 21, 27, 32, 36, 40.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take more time to figure out what you should or want to do next. If you act impulsively, you will face emotional repercussions. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Honesty may be at risk if you get into an emotional discussion with someone close to you. If you don’t feel you can be frank, you are best to say nothing at all. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll have too many choices. Not everyone you deal with will be honorable. Traveling and educational pursuits are in your best interest. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participation will lead to an infusion of great ideas and plans. Children and older friends or relatives will offer a unique take on a situation that is bothering you. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a judgment call. Someone you thought you could count on will let you down or refuse to stand behind a decision you make. Keep your emotions under control, and do what’s right. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Solicit support from the people who have always been there for you or those who owe you for past good deeds. Take better care of your health, cash and possessions. HHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get together with a friend or relative who shares your interests. Sharing the workload with someone trying to obtain the same objective will cut time in half and add to the overall outcome. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An adjustment can help you rejuvenate. A short trip or visiting someone who can offer a unique alternative to your current situation or plans will help you achieve your goal. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional confusion will set in if you listen to someone who is sharing an assumption rather than facts. When in doubt, go directly to the source. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Words matter and honesty will be essential when dealing with people who tend to use emotional or manipulative tactics to get a rise out of you. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for a sign that will help you make the right decision regarding an emotional matter. Put the past behind you, and prepare to do what works best for you. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think matters through before you take action. A change is doable, but first you have to have an ironclad plan in place. Helping others will be satisfying as long as you don’t let anyone take advantage. HHH
