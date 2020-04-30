Happy birthday for May 1: Keep your life simple and your plans doable. How you structure your finances, spending and promises will determine how well you do. Your numbers are 7, 18, 26, 28, 31, 39, 44.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll make a lasting impression. Set up interviews, discuss your plans with someone you love or help a cause. HHHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take it easy, stay out of the way and don’t start something you cannot finish. An emotional disagreement will leave you unsettled. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Catch up, finish what you start and refuse to let anyone interfere with your progress. Keep the momentum flowing. HHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Jump into the spotlight, and address issues of concern. People will listen and rally behind you if you are passionate about changes that need to take place. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Prepare to battle if you share your plans. You’ll face opposition that can hold you back. Be sure to have your facts straight and a foolproof plan in place. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at all sides of a situation before you make a decision. Take an intelligent approach when dealing with others. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Find an outlet that will help you relax and bring you joy. It’s best to adapt to inevitable change and carry on with your chores. HHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotional problems at home will lead to an irreversible change. Keep the peace, be rational and offer alternatives. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Venture outside your comfort zone to find answers. Trust the facts and figures when dealing with money or people trying to talk you into something questionable. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may want change, but someone will oppose you every step of the way. Do whatever it takes to win over your detractors. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful who you trust with personal information. Keep busy, and you’ll avoid getting drawn into something you don’t want to do. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Greater involvement in a cause will give you the boost you need to explore new options. The connections you make will encourage you. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.