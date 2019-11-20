Happy birthday for Nov. 21: Keep a level head this year. Be selective, and remain in control. Your numbers are 4, 10, 17, 22, 25, 38, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t stop dreaming. Where there is a will, there is a way to make changes that will improve your life. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Making changes to the way you approach your work or your everyday routine will make those close to you stand up and take a greater interest in what you do. HHHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a moment to breathe. Don’t rush something that needs more time, or you may suffer a loss. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You need to delegate your time with care. How you get along with others will make a difference when it comes to your accomplishments. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Avoid an argument, and distance yourself from unpredictable people and situations. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do the groundwork, get your facts straight and be willing to do whatever it takes to put your plans in motion. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of matters that could affect your home, personal documents or livelihood. Emotional spending will add to your stress. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): There is money to be made; personal changes will encourage a better lifestyle. HHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Concentrate on what you need to do to keep the peace. Avoid being trapped in someone’s dilemma. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Speak up and offer ideas – an exciting offer will come your way. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stay on top of whatever job you are given. Refuse to let the changes others make affect your life. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at the possibilities before making a decision. Given the chance, someone will take advantage of you. HHH
