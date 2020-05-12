Happy birthday for May 13: Question everything, choose quality over quantity and keep your emotions under control. Balance, integrity and fair play will be necessary if you want to avoid conflicts and interference. Your numbers are 9, 17, 23, 25, 34, 36, 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A positive attitude will help you drum up interest in what you are trying to pursue. Don’t let the changes others make slow you down or confuse you. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll do best if you listen more and reveal less. Keep your life simple and your expenses down, and avoid exaggeration, indulgence and promises you cannot keep. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): There is no better time to think, mull over and reflect. Revisit what’s happened, how you reacted and what you can do to make improvements. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Enjoy time alone, and you will have a chance to appreciate your own company as well as reflect on those you miss. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be on edge if you let the little things get to you. Take a deep breath, and rethink your strategy. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An attitude adjustment may be required. Try moving things around or clearing a space to house a hobby you want to pursue. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): This is the perfect day to set up a conference call or to check into social media to find out what your friends have been doing. Watch documentaries or informative videos online, and share what you discover with someone you love. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotional situations regarding financial, medical or legal issues you face will surface. Stay calm. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Chat with peers, and you will discover an insightful way to use your skills fortuitously. The suggestions made can lead to an alternative way to earn a living. Don’t hide your feelings. If you love someone, say so. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money matters may be worrisome, but that doesn’t mean you should let anger set in or lead to problems with someone you love. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Channel your energy into physical fitness, healthy living and sharing your thoughts, feelings and intentions with someone you love. Don’t let the changing times ruin your plans. Make adjustments, and proceed. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer your services online, or get involved in a movement in your community that helps those in need. Finding new ways to adjust to the lifestyle changes you face will help solve boredom. HHH
