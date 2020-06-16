Happy birthday for June 17: Make your intentions clear, and hold yourself responsible for any error made this year. Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. Your numbers are 8, 11, 20, 27, 31, 34, 46.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Put your physical well-being first. If you need rest, take a nap. If you are feeling unfit, start an exercise routine. If you want to lift your spirits, pamper yourself. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think, prepare and pursue your plans. A change will give you the boost you need to make things happen. Set up a video conference with people who can offer good advice. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take your time, and go over every detail before you make a move. Question anything or anyone who doesn’t seem right. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Embrace change, and make it work for you. Look for a way to make your surroundings more appealing, entertaining and clear. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t leap into something too quickly. Give yourself a chance to crunch the numbers and determine if what someone is trying to persuade you to do is in your best interest. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a virtual tour to a place that intrigues you. It will prompt you to order in from a restaurant that offers traditional cuisine from that area of the world. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s difficult to abide by rules that don’t fit your personality. Be creative, and you’ll discover new ways to enjoy spending more time at home. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Express your opinions. Take part in finding solutions and making a difference. A change of heart will help you make adjustments to the way you do things. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll face opposition if you don’t abide by the rules. Review suggestions made by those setting the regulations, and you’ll find a way to make the most with what you are allowed to pursue. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider ways to make your environment user-friendly. Enhance your surroundings, add to your entertainment center or come up with novel ways to spend time with those who live with you. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An honest approach regarding the way you look or feel about yourself will lead to physical and financial adjustments that are geared toward a better you and a brighter future. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Reinvent how you use your skills, knowledge and experience. HHHH
