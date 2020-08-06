Happy birthday for Aug. 7: You’ll see the good and the bad this year, making it easier to use discretion when necessary and to encourage help in the most efficient way possible. Your numbers are 5, 11, 21, 27, 35, 41, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your actions will make a statement. Don’t take a risk when dealing with your health or affairs of the heart. Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do or say. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Inconsistency will be your downfall. Stop second-guessing, and trust your intuition to guide you in the right direction. Positive thoughts will help you deter those trying to lead you astray. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let emotional matters stifle your plans. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, and say no to anyone who is tempting you. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): What are you waiting for? Push your ideas and plans through. Be innovative, persistent and ready to challenge anyone who stands between you and what you want. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll get charged up quickly and respond with finesse. The attention you attract will invite criticism as well as praise. Be prepared to stand up for your beliefs and to follow through with your promises. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Handle decisions concerning money, livelihood and reputation with care. The threat of emotional interference is apparent. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at every angle before entering a confrontation. Know what you want and what you are willing to give up. Don’t try to change others. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Confusion will set in if you believe everything you hear. The changes someone wants you to make will be for his or her benefit, not yours. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can wheel and deal, finalize an agreement, start a new fitness routine or anything else you fancy as long as you thwart interference. HHHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A steady pace forward with little interaction will help you reach your goal. Concentrate on getting concrete results. HH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Work hard to finish what you start, and you will get good results and gain respect. Plan something special, celebrate with someone you love or pamper yourself. HHHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get approval from someone you are trying to please. Someone’s response will make you consider heading in a different direction. HHH
