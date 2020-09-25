Happy birthday for Sept. 26: Look for alternatives when faced with opposition, and you will persuade others to see things your way. You are heading into a period of opportunity and positive changes if you aren’t afraid to take a chance. Your numbers are 3, 10, 18, 26, 35, 42, 47.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Discussions will stir up emotions. Keep your opinions to yourself until you get a better sense of what everyone else is thinking. Make personal improvements, health and fitness priorities. HHHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Impulsive action will push you in a direction you didn’t anticipate. Slow down and plan your moves. Too much too fast will put you in a precarious situation. HH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you want something, take action. Deliver what you promise, and move on to interests that will bring you peace and happiness. HHHHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Change won’t come easy. An opportunity may appear to be crystal clear, but as you move forward, you will discover obstacles that need addressing first. HHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let something trivial turn into an argument. Listen, compromise and keep the peace to avoid an outcome that will ruin your day. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look at a situation you face from different angles. Having a broader view of what’s happening will lead to alternative measures that favor everyone. Be the mediator, not the one stirring up trouble. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An adjustment will lead to an unexpected turn of events. Trust your instincts, and do what feels right. Personal improvements will make you feel good. HHHHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be careful what you wish for; emotional issues will not be as they appear. Gather facts. When in doubt, ask questions. HH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your experience will come in handy when dealing with individuals who aren’t reliable. Remove yourself from risky situations. HHHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Get approval before you make a change that will affect others. A discussion with a friend or relative will raise issues that will cause concern and anger but, in the end, will be what saves you from making a mistake. HHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make financial deals along with investments and contractual agreements. Focus on personal partnerships, and you’ll come up with a workable solution to any problems you face. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change will end up being in your favor if you don’t reveal secrets that could interfere with what you are trying to achieve. Slow down and refuse to let anyone back you into a corner. Take control instead of being manipulated. HHH
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.