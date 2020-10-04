Happy birthday for Oct. 5: Moderation, discipline and strategy will play an important role in the way you do things. Your numbers are 7, 12, 22, 25, 34, 36, 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of business. Put professional responsibilities first. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your ideas will lead to opportunities. Discuss your plans with someone who shares your concerns and your interests. HHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your thoughts and emotions to yourself. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you. HHH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): The way you handle others will help you bring about the changes you endorse. HHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let the changes others make lure you down the wrong path. HH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Trust and believe in what you are capable of doing. HHHHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be open to suggestions, but don’t be gullible enough to get involved in something that isn’t budget-friendly. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a strong position if you want to get things done your way. HHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of unfinished domestic business. The changes you make at home will encourage you. HHH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Follow through with your plans, and you will be happy with the results. HHHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t make decisions while under emotional duress. Ask questions, consider everyone’s motives and have confidence in what you can confirm. HH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of unfinished business. What you do for others will be rewarded. HHHH
