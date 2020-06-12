Happy birthday for June 13: Put your mind at ease, and take a practical path. Setting goals that require hard work, knowledge and skills you possess will bring the best return. Your numbers are 8, 11, 24, 28, 32, 37, 41.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at what you want to do next, and you’ll discover the best way to move forward. Don’t give up. HHH
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your opinion will change as you move forward. Gather information that will give you a closer view regarding a situation that can influence how you earn your living. HHHH
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do what feels right and what’s best for you. Giving in to someone trying to coax you into something you don’t want to do will lead to regret. HH
CANCER (June 21-July 22): An unexpected change will push you in an unfamiliar direction. Relax, and go with the flow. Your strength will come from experience and knowledge. HHHHH
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of your affairs. Refuse to let someone interfere in your business. A personal change will encourage you to take better care of your health. HHH
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make changes that will bring you greater happiness and the lifestyle that makes you feel most comfortable. HHH
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take pride in what you do and the way you look. The changes you make will gain approval from someone special. HHH
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live and learn. Try something different or pursue a creative dream. Refuse to let someone crush your ego or hurt your chance to do something that matters to you. HHHHH
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll be sidetracked easily if you give too much of your time to someone who talks big and offers ideas and information that aren’t valid. Check facts and figures before you get involved in a joint venture. HH
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional situation will bring ongoing problems to the surface. Take this opportunity to implement a workable solution so that you can move on with your life. Letting go of the past and embracing the future will be liberating. HHHH
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A chance to relax with someone you love will do you a world of good. Share your thoughts and feelings, and you will be able to map out what you want to see happen as you move forward. Make a positive adjustment to your living space. HHH
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Open up about what you want to see happen, and you’ll find out who is on your side. Getting to the bottom of a situation that has been unstable will encourage you to make a worthwhile personal change. HHH
